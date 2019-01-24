Naval chief commissions INS Kohassa

Port Blair, Jan 24 (PTI) Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba Thursday commissioned INS Kohassa into the Indian Navy at the Shibpur Naval Air Station in North Andaman Island.Reena Lanba, president of Naval Wives Welfare Association, unveiled the ship's name plaque.The Commanding Officer of INS Kohassa, Commander Kuldeep Tripathi, read the ship's warrant of commission.The unit's name has been derived from the white-bellied sea eagle, Kohassa, which is a large bird of prey, endemic to the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.The Navy chief also inaugurated the new Air Traffic Control building there.Admiral Lanba highlighted the importance of the newly raised unit as it enhances the operational capabilities of the Navy in the region.He also pointed out that the Naval Air Station has been developed as a dual use military and civil airfield. He said it will help in providing impetus to the Centre's UDAN scheme and will compliment the Navy's role as a net security provider in the strategic Indian Ocean Region.Along with other air bases in the Andaman & Nicobar Command, INS Kohassa will add to the ANC's ability to react quickly to emergent situations, said Commander-in- Chief, Andaman Nicobar Command (CINCAN).Shibpur Naval Air Station was identified by the NITI Aayog as one of the "early bird" projects as part of a holistic development plan of the islands.The extension of the runway to 10,000 ft is also planned in the near future to facilitate operations of wide-bodied aircrafts. PTI CORR SNS ABHABH