Naval chopper makes precautionary landing

Kochi, Jan 16 PTI) A Navy helicopter made a "precautionary landing" off a National Highway in Alappuzha district Wednesday, a defence spokesman said. "The crew consisting of two pilots are safe and the aircraft has not suffered any damage," the spokesman said. "The chetak helicopter of Southern Naval Command --IN 429-- which was carrying out routine flying, made a precautionary landing off the NH 47 near Thuravoor, following a discrepancy in engine parameters," he said. The landing is as required by the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) of the helicopter, the spokesman said. A technical team is being sent to the site to investigate, he added.