Naval officers of India, Myanmar discuss bilateral issues

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Senior officials of the naval forces of India and Myanmar held talks and discussed bilateral issues Tuesday, the Navy said."#BridgesofFriendship VAdm P Ajit Kumar VCNS hosts a delegation led by RAdm Moe Aung, Chief of Staff, Myanmar Navy at New Delhi. Bilateral issues (Navy to Navy) were discussed at the meeting @SpokespersonMoD @DefenceMinIndia @nsitharaman @MEAIndia," the Navy's spokesperson said in a tweet.The naval forces of the two countries had participated in the Indo-Myanmar Coordinated Patrol Exercise in March. PTI PR RC

