Naveen promises RS berth to Chyau Patnaik

Bhubaneswar, Mar 20 (PTI) In a bid to pacify theresentment over denial of tickets to some leaders in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, BJD chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday publicly announced a Rajya Sabha berth for Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik.The chief minister also called upon partymen to worktogether after sensing the mood of the Berhampur MLA'ssupporters."Work together, Chayu Babu will go to the Rajya Saba,"Patnaik said during his visit to Ganjam district in the state.He had gone to the district headquarters to file his nomination papers from Hinjili segment for the upcoming state assembly elections. When Naveen Patnaik reached the town, a large number ofsupporters of the Berhampur MLA raised "Naveen Patnaik Zindabad".They urged the chief minister to reconsider the caseof Chyau Patnaik, who has been elected to the Berhampur assemblysegment five times in a row since 1995.Recently, the BJD leadership denied ticket to ChyauPatnaik and named Bikram Kumar Panda as the party candidatefrom the Berhampur assembly seat.Though Chyau Patnaik maintained his calm, hissupporters drew attention of the chief minister, forcing himto publicly announce that the MLA will be sent tothe Rajya Sabha.The chief minister's announcement pacified the MLA'ssupporters.Meanwhile, at least four sitting MLAs and threesitting MPs have resigned from the party after being deniedBJD ticket for the 2019 polls. PTI AAM SBN DPB