Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba visits R-Day NCC camp

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Navy chief Admiral Sunil Lanba Monday visited the NCC Republic Day camp at Delhi cantonment here and appreciated the support lent by cadets during calamities.The Chief of the Naval Staff was given a guard of honour by smartly dressed cadets at Cariappa Parade Ground, which was followed by a band display. He also inspected the well laid-out flag areas prepared by the cadets, from all the 17 NCC Directorates, depicting various social awareness themes. Various Naval ship models fabricated by the cadets were also displayed, the Navy said in a statement. Later, the Admiral witnessed a cultural performance by the cadets, depicting the rich Indian culture. The NCC is a premier youth organisation which is single-mindedly engaged in grooming nation's future leaders and empowering them to don the mantle of country's leadership, as well as excel in all walks of life, Lanba said. Lanba also urged the NCC cadets to join the armed forces and serve the motherland. PTI KND RHL