Navy officer dies in fire onboard INS Vikramaditya

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) An Indian Navy officer died Friday after a fire broke out onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya when it was entering the harbour in Karwar in Karnataka.The Indian Navy said Lt Cdr DS Chauhan died after "bravely" leading the firefighting efforts in the affected compartment.It said the fire was reported onboard INS Vikramaditya on Friday morning when the ship was entering the harbour in Karwar. "The fire was brought under control by the ship's crew in a swift action preventing any serious damage affecting the ship's combat capability," the Navy said in a statement.A board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident."Lt Cdr DS Chauhan bravely led the fire fighting efforts in the affected compartment and while the fire was brought under control, the officer suffered loss of consciousness owing to smoke and fumes," the Navy said.Lt Cdr Chauhan was immediately evacuated to a naval hospital at Karwar, but he could not be revived, it said.INS Vikramaditya was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 2013 at Severodvinsk in Russia.The Russian-origin ship is often called a floating airfield. The 44,500 tonne is about 284-m-long and its height is around 60 m, which is like a 20 storeyed building from keel to the highest point.The ship has a total of 22 decks and it has the ability to carry over 30 aircraft comprising an assortment of MiG 29K/Sea Harrier, Kamov 31, Kamov 28, Sea King, ALH-Dhruv and Chetak helicopters.