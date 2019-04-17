Navy reviews outcome of Sea Vigil exercise

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The Indian Navy and several other agencies involved in coastal defence and maritime security brainstormed over the outcome of the 'Sea Vigil' exercise -- the first-of-its-kind multi-agency drill covering the entire 7,516 km-long Indian coastline and exclusive economic zone. The mega exercise took place on January 22 and 23 with participation of 13 coastal states and union territories along with all maritime stakeholders with an aim to check the efficacy of maritime security and surveillance. Nearly 150 ships, 40 aircraft and a number of other strategic assets of the Navy and Coast Guard were part of the exercise which, according to the Navy, was "unprecedented" in its scale and size. Navy officials said a debriefing on the exercise was held on Tuesday during which significant results achieved in the course of the two-day drill were deliberated upon. The debriefing was chaired by Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral MS Pawar, and was attended by top functionaries of the Navy, Indian Coast Guard and concerned union ministries, agencies and representatives of the coastal states. "He complimented the strong inter-agency coordination and interoperability achieved during the exercise and reiterated the need for flexibility and agility to deal with security challenges," Navy Spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said. PTI MPB MPB INDIND