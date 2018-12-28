Navy sends divers to Meghalaya to rescue trapped miners

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A group of Indian Navy divers are being taken by air from Vishakhapatnam to join operations to rescue 15 miners trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya since December 13, official sources here said Friday.They said the Navy divers will join ongoing rescue operations on Saturday morning. Three naval personnel have already reached the site of the rescue operation and a group of divers will join them in the next 12 hours, the sources said. The miners are trapped in a 370-feet-deep illegal coal mine in Ksan area of Lumthari village in Meghalaya since December 13. PTI MPB MPB MINMINMIN