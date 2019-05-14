Navy to conduct first entrance test for selection of officers in Sep

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) In a first, the Navy will conduct an entrance test for selection of direct entry officers after graduation, officials said Tuesday.Currently, officer candidates are shortlisted for interviews by the Services Selection Board (SSB) on the basis of marks scored in graduation or post-graduation for certain entries."The Indian Navy is introducing computer-based examination for the selection of Direct Entry Officers after graduation. The first Indian Navy Entrance Test (Officers) or INET (Officers), is scheduled in September 2019 at various centres across the country," the Navy said in a statement.The INET (Officers) will be used for screening for permanent commission and short service commission officer candidates for all graduate entries, other than those that are screened by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) or the University Entry Scheme, it said."Currently, officer candidates are shortlisted for interviews by the Services Selection Board (SSB) on the basis of marks scored in graduation (or post-graduation for certain entries). Henceforth, shortlisting for SSB will be taken on the basis of marks scored in INET (Officers)," the statement said.Under the new process, only one advertisement will be published every six months and applicants will need to exercise their option for entries that they wish to be considered for, on the basis of their educational qualification, officials said.Details of entries, age and educational qualifications are available on www.joinindiannavy.gov.in. Candidates are advised to register on the website to fill in their personal, communication and educational particulars, as well as upload their supporting documents, it said.INET (Officers) will have four sections, viz., English, reasoning and numerical ability; general science and mathematical aptitude; and general knowledge.Candidates will need to pass in each section to be considered for SSB call up. They will be called up for the SSB interview on the basis of performance in INET (Officers) and their entry preference. PTI KND ANBANB