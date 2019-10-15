Navy's First Training Squadron ships to visit Tanzania from Oct 14-17

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) As part of Indian Navy's overseas deployment, four indigenously built ships of its First Training Squadron Tir, Sujata and Shardul and Indian Coast Guard ship Sarathi, are visiting Tanzania from October 14-17, officials said Monday.During the visit, the 1TS ships would be undertaking port calls at Dar Es Salaam on October 14 and Zanzibar from October 15-17, they said.The senior officer of First Training Squadron is Captain Varun Singh, who is also commanding officer of INS Tir.The Indian Navy's First Training Squadron, under the flag officer commanding-in-chief, Southern Naval Command based at Kochi, imparts training to officer cadets of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and those from friendly foreign countries, the Navy said in a statement.The training curriculum includes subjects like seamanship, navigation, ship-handling, boat work and engineering, imparted on board the 1TS ships, and sail training on board Navy's Sail Training Ships Tarangini and Sudarshini.During the port call, the senior officer of First Training Squadron will call on various dignitaries and government officials of Tanzania and the Tanzanian People's Defence Forces.Professional interactions are planned with the Tanzanian People's Defence Forces towards enhancing co-operation. In addition, social engagements, sports events and exchange of best practices will be conducted between the two navies," the statement said.Tanzania and India have traditionally enjoyed warm and friendly bilateral relations, sharing common values of democracy and development."There have been regular high-level exchanges and interactions in numerous fields between both countries. Bilateral defence cooperation is being progressed through regular interactions between the governments of the two countries," it said.Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed overseas as part of its mission of building 'bridges of friendship' and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries, it said. PTI KND ABHABH