Navy's state-of-the-art frigate INS Tarkash reaches Morocco

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) INS Tarkash, a state-of-the-art stealth frigate of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons, Monday arrived at Tangier in Morocco as part of a visit that seeks to strengthen bonds of friendship between the two countries, officials said.The three-day visit is part of an ongoing Overseas Deployment by the Indian Navy to the Mediterranean Sea, Africa and Europe."INS Tarkash, commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, is a state-of-the-art stealth frigate of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors capable of addressing threats in all three dimensions," the Navy said in a statement. "The ship is a part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and is under the operational Command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command," it said. The visit seeks to strengthen the bonds of friendship between India and Morocco, the statement added."During the port call, various dignitaries and government officials of Morocco, including senior naval officials, are scheduled to visit the ship. The ship would also take part in numerous professional, social and sporting interactions planned with the Royal Moroccan Navy," the Navy said. On departing the port, INS Tarkash will carry out a Passage Exercise at sea with ships of the Royal Moroccan Navy, it said.