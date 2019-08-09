Navy's state-of-the-art frigate INS Tarkash reaches port in Norway

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) INS Tarkash, a state-of-the-art stealth frigate of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons, on Friday arrived in Norway for a three-day visit as part of Western Fleet Overseas Deployment, officials said.The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and is under the operational command of Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command based in Mumbai."Indian Naval Ship Tarkash, a front-line warship of the Indian Navy, entered the port of Bergen, Norway today for a three-day visit, as part of Western Fleet Overseas Deployment," a senior official said."The port call by Tarkash at Bergen is a demonstration of India's warm ties with Norway. INS Tarkash, commanded by Captain Sathish Vasudev, is one of the most potent frontline frigates of the Indian Navy equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors," the Navy said in a statement on Friday.During the port call, various dignitaries and government officials of Norway are scheduled to visit the ship. Professional interactions are planned with the Royal Norwegian Navy and Coast Guard towards further enhancing co-operation between the two countries, it said."In addition to social engagements and sports event, best practices will also be shared between the Indian and Royal Norwegian Navies. "India has cordial and friendly relations since 1947 with Norway. Bilateral cooperation between the two countries is progressed through the India-Norway Joint Commission Meetings. The inaugural 'Bilateral Discussion' between the Royal Norwegian Navy and IN was held in February 2017 at New Delhi," the statement said.Indian Navy ships are regularly deployed as part of Navy's mission of building "bridges of friendship" and strengthening international cooperation with friendly countries.The ship visit to Norway comes amidst growing importance and convergence of national goals towards shared maritime interest and deepening of ties between both the countries, it said. PTI KND DPB