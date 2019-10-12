Nawazuddin, Athiya's 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' to release on November 15

Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty-starrer "Motichoor Chaknachoor" is set to hit the theatres on November 15. The actors shared the first trailer and the release date of the quirky wedding comedy on their social media accounts.The film also features Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra and Karuna Pandey."Motichoor Chaknachoor" is directed by Debamitra Biswal and it is jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Woodpecker Movies. PTI SHDSHD