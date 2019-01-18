NBC orders pilot based on 'The Bone Collector' novels

Los Angeles, Jan 18 (PTI) NBC has green lit a pilot episode for potential TV series based on Jeffery Deaver's crime novels "The Bone Collector".The pilot will be called "Lincoln" and will follow legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme, who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector, according to The Hollywood Reporter.Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs, a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli will serve as writers and executive producers on the TV series. Deaver's first "Bone Collector" book was released in 1997 and after it's success the author wrote 10 more books. The most recent installment, "The Skin Collector", debuted in 2014.The book was also adapted into a 1999 film, featuring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in the lead.The TV adaptation will also be executive produced by Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, and Rachel Kaplan. PTI RB RBRB