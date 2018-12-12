NBCC bags Rs 172 cr order for construction of office building in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 172 crore order from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship for construction of office building in the national capital. "NBCC (India) Ltd has received a letter of award (LoA) of work from Government of India for construction of office building i.e. Kaushal Bhawan at New Delhi. The estimated cost of project is Rs 172 crore (approx)," NBCC said in a BSE filing. NBCC (India) is a Navratna Enterprise under the Ministry of Urban Development, with consolidated revenue of Rs 7,096 crores. Shares of NBCC were trading 4.59 per cent higher at Rs 52.45 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRR