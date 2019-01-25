NBCC bags Rs 228-cr order to redevelop WHO-SEARO building in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 228 crore order to redevelop World Health Organisation (WHO)-SEARO building in the national capital.In a regulatory filing, NBCC said the "WHO-SEARO office in New Delhi acts as the regional office for the organisation in South-East Asia and provides leadership on health matters, articulates evidence based policy options, provides technical support to countries in the region and monitors health trends".NBCC Chairman-cum-Managing Director Anoop Kumar Mittal said, "Proficiency in the construction space along with an impeccable track record of delivering within the stipulated time period has helped NBCC secure prestigious construction projects across the country.NBCC has been developing state-of-the-art office buildings like the headquarters ofthe NIA, CBI and the new headquarter of Central Information Commission (CIC), it added.NBCC (India) Ltd is a Navratna enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The company's present areas of operations are categorized into three main segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting.With consolidated revenue of Rs 7,096 crore (FY18), NBCC has been growing with a consistent upward trajectory of 20 per cent CAGR in the past five years. It has an order book of Rs 80,000 crore. PTI MJH MKJ