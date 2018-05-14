NBCC bags Rs 379-cr road projects order from Odisha govt

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC today said it has bagged a project management consultancy work worth Rs 379 crore from the Odisha government for executing 168 roads and 6 bridges projects.

"NBCC has received work of new connectivity project under PMGSY Batch-III (2016-17) from Rural Development Department, Government of Odisha for executing 168 roads and 6 bridges amounting Rs 379 crore (approx) wherein NBCC will work as Project Management Consultant @ 9.5 per cent fees," the company said in a regulatory filing.

NBCC broadly has three areas of operations -- project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting. PTI MJH MKJ MKJ