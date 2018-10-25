scorecardresearch
NBCC bags Rs 902-cr contract to build AIIMS in Deogarh, Jharkhand

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Thursday said it has bagged a Rs 902-crore contract to construct AIIMS hospital at Deogarh in Jharkhand. NBCC (India) Ltd has bagged a prestigious project, worth Rs 902 crore, for planning, designing and construction of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Deoghar, Jharkhand, it said.The project has been awarded to NBCC by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).NBCC has taken up several significant projects in health sector such as ESIC hospitals, medical colleges and hospitals of various state governments across the country. PTI MJH MKJ

