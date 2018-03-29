NBCC CMD Anoop Kunar Mittal gets one year extension

New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) Anoop Kumar Mittal was today given one year extension as THE Chairman and Managing Director of state-run NBCC with effect from April 1.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in Mittals tenure, an order issued by personnel ministry said.

He took over as the CMD of the National Building Construction Corporation (NBCC), a public sector undertaking, in 2013 for a period of five years.

The announcement of his extension comes shortly after he got clean chit from the NBCCs vigilance department. He was named in an FIR filed by CBI in about Rs 2,100 crore Pragati Maidan redevelopment project.