NBCC eyes 25% jump in order book to Rs 1 lakh cr; revenue, profit may grow by 30-40% in coming yrs

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd's order book will rise by 25 per cent to touch Rs 1 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal and the company is expecting 30-40 per cent growth in revenue as well as profit in coming years, its CMD Anoop Kumar Mittal said Thursday. NBCC, which is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments -- project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting."About 90 per cent of our revenues come from PMC business and rest 10 per cent from real estate and EPC contracting," Mittal told reporters here. The press conference was held at redevelopment project at Kidwai Nagar in South Delhi.NBCC's CMD said the company's current order book is worth Rs 80,000 crore and the same would touch Rs 1 lakh crore by March 2019.Mittal said the company expects to grow at a CAGR of 30-40 per cent in topline as well as bottomline in the coming years. The company's total income stood at around Rs 7,100 crore last fiscal.Elaborating about projects bagged by the company, he said the NBCC has been appointed as land management agency by the government to manage, maintain and protect land assets of sick/loss-making public sector enterprises.The company has got 'in-principle' approval from Air India to monetise the airline's two prime properties located at Vasant Vihar and Baba Kharag Singh Marg in the national capital."There is 30 acres land in Vasant Vihar and 3.5 acres at Baba Kharag Singh Marg. We will develop housing and commercial projects on these land parcels. The units will be sold in the market and the sales revenue will be utilised to develop the projects," Miittal said.The public sector unit is also redeveloping 10 railway stations at the project cost of Rs 4,000 crore on self-revenue model. It has initiated work on Gomti Nagar railway station at Lucknow and is looking to add four more stations namely Goa, Tirupati and Puducherry by the fiscal end. To boost housing supply, NBCC would soon develop one lakh affordable housing projects on the lands of sick PSUs across the country. It is working as land management agency for 10 CPSEs and has identified one-two land parcels to develop affordable housing. Mittal highlighted that the NBCC has revamped Purana Quila (Old Fort), and would soon start work on Red Fort and Qutub Minar as part of its initiative to conserve, develop and maintenance of heritage properties.With an endeavour to refurbish the magnificent edifice, NBCC adopted Purana Qila under Ministry of Tourism's 'Adopt a heritage' scheme and executed the task utilising its CSR funds. In collaboration with ASI, NBCC worked out a comprehensive plan to restore the Old Fort, transforming the acropolis into a quintessential reception for tourists from across the globe."The execution of the exemplary project was implemented in three phases thatcommenced with basic conserving and restoring activities, deepening of the lake, revamping and extending the museum, renovating the parking facilities and finally excavating and improving the visual appeal of the structure," NBCC said in a statement Wednesday. PTI MJH MKJ