NBCC gets nod from SDMC to resume work at Pragati Maidan proj

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Thursday said it has got nod from South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to resume construction work at Pragati Maidan project that was stopped to check pollution.The company had received notice from SDMC almost five days ago to stop construction with an aim to check pollution and maintain air quality, NBCC said in a statement.NBCC is developing ITPO Complex wherein it is building a world-class convention-cum-exhibition centre at the site of the Pragati Maidan."NBCC has submitted to SDMC that they have always complied by the stringent measures to curb any kind of pollution of any nature across its projects sites. The SDMC official in their site visit has verified the dust-mitigation methods adopted by NBCC and reported that NBCC has adopted the precautionary measures at site to bring the Air Quality Index level up to satisfactory standards," the statement said.All statutory approvals for the project have been obtained along with the environmental clearance by NBCC prior to start of the project.NBCC (India) Ltd is a Navratna enterprise under the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry. Its present areas of operations are categorised into three main segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting. PTI MJH MJHBAL