NBCC gets Rs 2,000-cr order from Assam govt

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Construction company NBCC today said it has received Rs 2,000 crore order from Assam government for the construction of twin tower trade centre in the state.

The MoU between Government of Assam and NBCC to this effect was signed on February 2 at Guwahati.

"NBCC has received approval letter from Government of Assam for the construction of twin tower trade centre at Guwahati amounting Rs 2,000 crore (approx) on self revenue generation model," NBCC said in a BSE filing. PTI JD SBT

