NBCC gets Rs 260 cr order to construct All India Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy in Goa

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC said Monday it has bagged a Rs 260 crore contract to construct the All India Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy at Goa.In a filing to the BSE, NBCC said it has received letter of appointment from Ministry of AYUSH for planning, designing and construction of All India Institute of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy {AIIAY&N) at Goa.NBCC would work as project management consultant. The estimated cost of project is Rs 260 crore (approx).In another filing, the company said it has secured a total business of Rs 1,854 crore in October. PTI MJH MR

