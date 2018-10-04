NBCC gets Rs 400cr contract to develop IIM Ranchi campus

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Thursday said it has bagged a project consultancy contract to develop permanent campus of IIM Ranchi at a cost of Rs 400 crore. In a filing to BSE, NBCC said it has "received a Letter of Award (LoA) of work from IIM Ranchi to provide project management consultancy for development of permanent campus (Phase-1 works) amounting Rs 400 crore (approx)". NBCC, which is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments -- Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting. PTI MJH SHW ANU