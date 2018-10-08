NBCC gets Rs 750 cr project in Dehradun to develop river fronts

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) State-owned NBCC said Monday it has bagged a contract to develop river fronts in Dehradun at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore. In a filing to the BSE, NBCC informed that it has executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA), Uttarakhand government, for 'River Front Development Project' on two rivers -- Rispana and Bindal -- in Dehradun for a total estimated value of Rs 750 crore as project implementing agency. NBCC, which is under the administrative control of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments -- Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting. It has an order book of Rs 80,000 crore and the same is expected to reach Rs 1 lakh crore by end of this fiscal. PTI MJH SHWMR