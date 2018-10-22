NBCC gives Rs 1,376-cr worth contracts for redevelopment of AIIMS' campus, Lucknow railway station

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Monday said it has awarded a contract worth Rs 837.77 crore to Girdhari Lal Construction for redevelopment of Ayur Vigyan Nagar campus of AIIMS in the national capital. It also gave Rs 538.76 crore contract to Ahluwalia Contracts for redevelopment of Charbagh, Lucknow railway station, NBCC said in a BSE filing.Girdhari Lal Construction would build residential towers and commercial towers, social infrastructure buildings, external development works and allied works on design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis for a total contract value of Rs 837.77 crore, it said. Ahluwalia bagged the project to develop/redevelop Charbagh, Lucknow railway station and adjoining land parcels on EPC basis. PTI MJH MJH SHW ANUANU