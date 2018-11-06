NBCC inks pact with Health Min to buy out HSCC

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the Health Ministry to acquire Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation (HSCC). "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and NBCC (India) Ltd have signed the share purchase agreement on November 6, 2018 for the transfer of 100 per cent share holding of HSCC to NBCC," the construction firm said in a regulatory filing. In September, NBCC had said it will buy out the government's stake in consultancy firm HSCC for Rs 285 crore.HSCC, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, provides consultancy services in healthcare and other social sectors in India and abroad. PTI LUX MJH ABM