NBCC posts Q4 net profit at Rs 150 cr

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) State-owned NBCC today reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 150.41 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

Its net profit stood at Rs 166.62 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

Net income declined to Rs 2,598.18 crore during January-March quarter of the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 2,671.61 crore in the year-ago period.

The companys expenses, however, remained lower at Rs 2,364.33 crore as against Rs 2,432.61 crore in the said period.

NBCC said that the results of the fourth quarter are not comparable with the year-ago period because of implementation of GST from July 2017.

NBCC, which is under the administrative control of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is present in three main segments - project management consultancy (PMC), real estate development and EPC contracting. PTI LUX SBT SBT