NBCC secures Rs 100-cr order from IIT Mandi

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd Wednesday said it has bagged a Rs 100-crore order from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi.NBCC has been awarded the work as project management consultant for construction and development of student hostels, dining hall and faculty housing at IIT, Mandi Campus. To be developed on a total area of 26,441 sq metres, the company will complete the project within 12 months.Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD, NBCC, said, "The company has extensive experience in delivering world-class educational and healthcare institutes. Sustainable development is our constant endeavour, which we institutionalise right from the concept stage and ensure quality and timely delivery."NBCC has previously been awarded the work to construct academic building, guest house, gymnasium, hospital and auditorium at IIT, Mandi. It has been undertaking several significant projects in educational infrastructure segment, the prominent ones being IIT Delhi, IIT Roorkee, NIFTEM.NBCC (India) Ltd is a Navratna enterprise under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The company's present areas of operations are categorised into three main segments: Project Management Consultancy (PMC), Real Estate Development and EPC Contracting.The company has an order book of more than Rs 80,000 crore. PTI MJH MKJ