NBCC to supervise development of 7 bus terminals in Gujarat

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd today said it has been appointed as independent engineer for supervision of development of seven bus terminal facilities in Gujarat.

Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) is developing these bus terminals in Rajkot, Patan, Modasa, Navsari, Amreli, Bhuj and Bharuch on DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate and transfer) basis with estimated cost of about Rs 100 crore.

The MoU was signed between Ajai Kumar, General Manager (Engg) on behalf of NBCC and Hitesh J Parmar, Chief Civil Engineer, GSRTC.

"Our endeavor will be to ensure that quality construction is achieved in compliance with technical requirements for the iconic bus terminals of Gujarat State," said Anoop Kumar Mittal, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, NBCC.

As an independent engineer, NBCCs scope of services involves vetting of design, supervision of construction, periodic reviews as per project program and reporting to GSRTC as per concession agreements signed with concessionaires.