NC delegation calls on PM, asks him to hold polls before year end

(Eds: Adding quotes) New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) A National Conference delegation, led by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and asked him to hold assembly elections in the state before the end of the year. The delegation, which met Modi for about 20 minutes, also urged him not to take any step that may lead to a deterioration in the situation in the Kashmir Valley. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah, who was part of the delegation along with party MP Hasnayin Masoodi, said they apprised the prime minister about the situation and the apprehensions of the people. "We discussed two issues with the prime minister. We told him that no step should be taken which will lead to deterioration of the situation in Kashmir Valley. We also told him that the assembly elections should be held before the end of the year," Omar Abdullah told reporters here.