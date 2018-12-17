NC demands inquiry into killing of seven civilians in Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) The NC demanded Monday a time-bound inquiry into the killing of seven civilians at an encounter site in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and urged the administration to put an end to use of lethal weapons for dealing with law and order situations.Incidents like these does not auger well for a democratic country, National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar said."I urge the Governor's administration to initiate an inquiry into the incident and depute a fact-finding team to the place where the gory incident took place," Sagar said.The civilians died on Saturday when security forces allegedly opened fire at a crowd that tried to storm the site of an encounter in which three militants and an army man were killed, police had said. Provincial president of the party Nasir Aslam Wani said the probe should be time-bound and the perpetrators be brought to book."The incumbent administration must initiate a time-bound inquiry into the matter and bring the perpetrators to justice," Wani said.Sagar said the Centre should put a stop to "civilian killings in Kashmir" and immediately initiate reconciliatory process.He said it was "unfortunate" and "criminal" that militants and protestors are being dealt with the same yardstick."The Governor administration should make sure that non lethal weapons like water cannons are used to quell the protests. Incidents like these will not help to bring peace to the valley. Such horrendous incidents will push the already aggravated and aggrieved people especially the youth to wall," he said. PTI MIJ DPBDPB