NC leader advocates for truth and reconciliation commission in J&K

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) A senior leader of National Conference Tuesday advocated for a truth and reconciliation commission to restore peace in the state. "National Conference is committed to press for truth and reconciliation commission to ascertain reasons behind the three-decade-long strife and insurgency here," additional general secretary of the party Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal said, addressing a series of meetings during his two-day visit to Rajouri district. Criticising Governor Satya Pal Malik, Kamaal said the governor should emulate the likes of B K Nehru, L K Jha, K V Krishna Rao, G C Saxena and concentrate on running the government effectively. "The worst fact is that two of the governor's advisors are from non-state cadre with powers and authority of a cabinet minister which goes against the Jammu and Kashmir constitution," Kamaal claimed. On the day, the NC leader, who is the brother of party president Farooq Abdullah, paid obeisance at the mausoleum of 17th century saint Baba Gulam Shah Badshah at Shahadara Sharief and prayed for peace for the nation.