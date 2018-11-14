NC leader bats for positioning 'Darbar' in Srinagar during winter, in Jammu during summer

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) A senior National Conference leader Wednesday strongly pitched for positioning the 'Darbar Move' offices in Srinagar during winter and in Jammu in the harsh summer months to provide respite to the people of both the provinces."The administration is to be seen amid the people during the hour of need. Moving seat of power to another region during most testing times is like snatching the umbrella when it rains the most," NC provincial president Devender Singh Rana told reporters here.Under the existing practice of 'Darbar Move' introduced by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 and continued by elected governments post-Independence, the Civil Secretariat the seat of Jammu and Kashmir government -- and other move offices function in Srinagar for six months of summer and in Jammu for the remaining six months of the year."An impression has taken deep roots in the minds of the people that both these components of public service are enjoying coziness of the warmth during winter in Jammu and cool their heels in the Valley when scorching summers make the life of people miserable in the winter capital. "This impression is needed to be waived keeping in view the ultimate objective of serving the people," the MLA from Nagrota constituency of Jammu said. PTI TAS KJ