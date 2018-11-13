NC leader seeks judicial probe into killing of Parihar brothers

Jammu, Nov 13 (PTI) Senior National Conference leader Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo Tuesday sought probe by a sitting high court judge into the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother in Kishtwar early this month. Interacting with people, including a large number of members of a minority community in Kishtwar, he demanded that the probe report be made public in a time-bound manner. "The culprits behind the killing of Parihar brothers should be exposed and sternly dealt with as per law. A judicial probe by a sitting high court judge should be ordered into the incident," the former minister said in a statement. The NC leader alleged attempts are being made to polarise the situation to further political agendas and hoped that the people of Kishtwar would fight in a united manner and isolate such elements. "Kishtwar town is known for its brotherhood as both Hindus and Muslims have been living in complete harmony from times immemorial," he said. "The people of the land of sapphires, shrines and saffron will not allow the seeds of hate to be sown to vitiate the atmosphere," Kichloo said. The NC leader said every time Kishtwar was targeted the people gave a befitting reply by maintaining unity and tranquillity. He hoped that justice would be done in the case and urged the people not to heed rumours about the situation in Kishtwar. "We will do everything necessary to restore calm and maintain peace in Kishtwar and the surrounding areas," he said. PTI TAS AAR