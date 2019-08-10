NC moves SC challenging Presidential Order on Article 370

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) The National Conference on Saturday moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Order on Article 370 that revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status. The petition filed by NC leaders Mohammad AKbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi sought a direction from the apex court to declare the Presidential Order relating to Article 370 as "unconstitutional, void and inoperative" in Jammu and Kashmir. The NC also sought to declare the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 as "unconstitutional". PTI RKS CK