NC pays tribute to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah

Srinagar, Dec 5 (PTI) National Conference Wednesday paid tributes to the party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, popularly known as Sher-e-Kashmir, on this 113th birth anniversary.Commemorative functions were held across the state, with main congregational function held at his mausoleum at Naseem Bagh on the banks of Dal Lake.National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah led the senior party leaders and functionaries in paying tributes to Sher-e-Kashmir.The best tribute to Sher-e-Kashmir would be to leave no stone unturned to fight for the honour and dignity of our people who have suffered immensely due to various political machinations, instability and turmoil, Farooq Abdullah said after offering 'fatiha' at his father's grave.Omar Abdullah, while paying tributes to his grandfather, said the party is committed to nurture his legacy of secular thinking and inclusive approach for one and all.The party continues to follow the path laid down by Sher-e-Kashmir which is to protect the identity and dignity of J&K and its people against forces hell-bent to divide us on the basis of religion, region and language, he said. PTI MIJ RCJ