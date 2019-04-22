NC, PDP leaders playing emotional card to seek votes: BJP

(Eds: correcting second para) Jammu, Apr 22 (PTI) BJP leader Kavinder Gupta Monday accused the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party of playing emotional card to seek votes instead of focussing on development and maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir.The former deputy chief minister also alleged the two regional parties are "targeting" security forces to please Hurriyat and Pakistan."Unfortunately, the ongoing Lok Sabha election is witnessing a totally different and unexpected kind of campaigning, where leaders of NC and PDP are playing emotional cards to seek votes, instead of focussing on the much needed development and peace," the BJP leader said in a statement here.He said, "These parties target security forces to please Hurriyat and Pakistan, name their activists as 'Mujahideens' just to gain support and vote, which is highly condemnable".He said the people in Kashmir should understand that peace in the valley is imperative for flourishing tourism, trade and other economic activities but these parties are least bothered for the same. These parties should not be trusted anymore and should be give befitting reply in the polls. PTI TAS AB DPB