NC president Farooq Abdullah condemns Sri Lanka blasts

Srinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Monday condemned the suicide blasts in Sri Lanka that left 290 people dead. He said the attack was a dreaded reminder that terror has no religion. "I take this opportunity to extend my condolences to all those Sri Lankans who are aggrieved at the loss of their loved ones," Abdullah said. "My thoughts are with the injured, I pray for their fast recovery. I pray that the world does not have to see such outrageous attacks in the future that claim many precious lives," the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said. He called for exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these attacks. PTI MIJ AAR