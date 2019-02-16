NC resolution condemns terror attack, appeals for maintenance of peace in J-K

Jammu, Feb 16 (PTI) The National Conference Saturday passed a resolution strongly condemning the terror attack on the CRPF convoy in south Kashmir and made a fervent appeal to the people of Jammu to maintain peace and calm by upholding brotherhood. The resolution was passed at a meeting chaired by NC president Farooq Abdullah here with the participants, at the outset, observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the martyrs of the suicide attack. "Our hearts go to the families of those who lost their dear ones in the dastardly act and we share their grief and agony," the resolution stated. The NC also made a fervent appeal to the people to maintain peace and calm and uphold the high traditions of amity, tranquility, harmony and brotherhood. Expressing concern and anguish over the incidents of violence in Jammu on Friday, the NC said this is against the great and glorious ethos of Jammu, which has withstood the test of times. Mahatma Gandhi saw "a ray of light emanating from Kashmir during 1947 Partition", the resolution stated. It added that in the 1990s, the nation witnessed hope emerging from Jammu when the people opened up their arms and embraced with open hearts the people in distress from the Valley, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. The NC expressed hope that the people will keep alive the great spirit of Jammu and isolate handful of those trying to vitiate the atmosphere by promoting disharmony and disrupting peace. "Any such act will be like playing into the hands of those who want to trample our time tested ethos of unity and inclusive character of the city," the resolution stated. It said that the best tribute to the personnel who lost their lives in the most inhuman act will be to strengthen and promote the unity of the state and the nation. "Let the inclusive spirit of Jammu live and let it continue to inspire generations and all those who are looking towards this city with hope for all times to come," the resolution added. PTI TAS SNESNE