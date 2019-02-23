NC welcomes Modi's statement denouncing attacks on Kashmiris

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah Saturday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement denouncing attacks on Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. "The statement will go a long way in pacifying people of the country. Although it took him too long to come out against the unwarranted and targeted violence being orchestrated against Kashmiris putting up across the country. However, we welcome the statement and expect corrective measures will be taken in this regard," Farooq Abdullah said in a statement issued here. The MP from Srinagar, however, said the prime minister must ensure that his directions are followed in letter and spirit. "Words are not enough. The prime minister has to ensure that his directions of not targeting Kashmiris are followed in letter and spirit on the ground as well," the National Conference president said. NC's vice-president Omar Abdullah said it was perhaps for the first time that a "full-throated" statement against targeting Kashmiris came from the BJP. "Now that it has come from the prime minister, we welcome it with a hope that it will help calm the situation across the country," he said. Omar Abdullah said Modi must take note of the "anti-Kashmir statements" coming from those who were holding constitutional positions and reprimand them in the greater good of the country. Earlier, in a tweet, he thanked the prime minister for breaking his silence on attacks against Kashmiris and expressed hope that such incidents would not recur. "Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di (you have conveyed the feelings of our heart)," Omar Abdullah tweeted. Addressing a rally at Rajasthan's Tonk district, the prime minister said, "Our fight is not against Kashmiris." "It's been a more than a week since the terrible attack in Pulwama & more than a week that Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of the public anger. Perhaps finally after PM @narendramodi Sb has spoken these forces targeting Kashmiris will stop in their tracks," Omar Abdullah tweeted. PTI SSB MIJ SNESNE