NCB chief Abhay appointed head of National Police Academy in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Abhay was on Thursday appointed as Director of Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, a premier training institute of the country for the Indian Police Service officers, according to an official order. Abhay, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, is at present Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here. He has been appointed as the head of the academy for a combined tenure up to hissuperannuation on June 30, 2021, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. PTI AKV AKV CKCK