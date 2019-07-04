scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

NCB chief Abhay appointed head of National Police Academy in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Abhay was on Thursday appointed as Director of Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, a premier training institute of the country for the Indian Police Service officers, according to an official order. Abhay, a 1986 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, is at present Director General of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here. He has been appointed as the head of the academy for a combined tenure up to hissuperannuation on June 30, 2021, the order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. PTI AKV AKV CKCK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos