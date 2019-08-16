NCB seizes over 220 kg of drugs, arrests 19 within first half of Aug

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) The NCB has arrested 19 people, including foreigners, and seized more than 220 kg of drugs from them in the last fortnight as part of its drive against illegal narcotics trade and traffickers across the country, as senior official said Friday."These interdictions are result of an increased effort put by the agency against drug trafficking. The concerted and coordinated efforts led to a total seizure of 221.29 kg of drugs that includes 13.25 kg opium, 2.09 kg cocaine, 10.10 kg hashish, 182.6 kg ganja and 13.25 kg heroin. "A total of 19 drug traffickers, including 11 Indians and eight foreigners, were arrested during the first fortnight of August in various operations conducted across the country," a senior Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer said.The operations were undertaken as part of security step up undertaken in the wake of Independence Day celebrations, he said.In an operation conducted in Mumbai on August 2, the NCB seized 2.09 kg cocaine at the airport and arrested a man from Suriname, South Africa.NCB officials said the drug originated from Suriname and was destined to Mumbai via the Ethiopian capital city of Addis Ababa. In another incident, the federal anti-narcotics agency seized 2.7 kg opium, 6.14 kg heroin from various parts of Punjab like Ludhiana, Amritsar and Ferozepur. PTI NES KJ