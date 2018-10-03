NCC bags orders worth Rs 408.3 crore in September

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Infrastructure firm NCC Wednesday said it has received three new orders worth Rs 408.3 crore in September from state government agencies. "Out of this, two orders of Rs 332 crore pertain to water and environment division, one order of Rs 76.2 crore pertains to buildings division. These orders are received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders," NCC said in a BSE filing. Shares of NCC were trading 3.12 per cent up at Rs 74.40 apiece on the BSE. PTI SVK SVK SHW ANSANS