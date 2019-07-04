NCC launches pan-India drive to raise awareness about pollution

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) An 11-day nationwide campaign has been launched by the National Cadet Corps this month to raise awareness among people about various types of pollution and their effects, officials said Thursday.The pan-India 'Mega Pollution Awareness Pakhwada', which began on July 1, will continue till July 11. "The 'pakhwada' aims at sensitising people about various kinds of pollution and their effects. It aims to mobilise all NCC cadets spread across 17 different directorates, covering all districts of the country in this civic awareness campaign," the government said in a statement.The problems of air, water, soil, coastal and noise pollution will be discussed during this campaign.As part of the mega drive, all directorates will conduct various activities like lectures, seminars, awareness rallies, cycle rallies, street plays, quizzes, a senior official said.The event will culminate with theme-based programmes at various locations on July 11, coinciding with World Pollution Day, he said. PTI KND NSDNSD