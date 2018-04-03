NCLAT allows parties to settle dispute over Binani Cement sale

(Eds: Updating with changes in para 9 and below)

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today asked the parties in dispute over sale of debt-ridden Binani Cement to amicably settle the conflict.

A two-member bench of the appellate tribunal headed by Justice S J Mukhopadhaya gave liberty to the parties entangled in vexatious litigations, to settle the case amicably.

"We give liberty to parties to reach settlement and approach appropriate forum for approval of the settlement," the NCLAT said.

The appellate tribunal was hearing a petition filed by Binani Industries, which holds 98.43 per cent share in Binani Cement.

"Learned counsel for the appellant submit that appellant has offered a better amount that is 100 per cent approximately of the dues to the committee of creditors (CoC)," the court said.

As per the IBC code, after a resolution plan is approved by the CoC, it is forwarded to NCLT for approval.

Earlier, on March 27, the Kolkata bench of NCLT had also suggested that the parties should go for a settlement.

The resolution professional of the debt-ridden firm had approved the bids from Dalmia Bharat group, which through its subsidiary had offered Rs 6,350 crore along with 20 per cent equity in BCL.

Later, Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech Cement on March 19, offered Rs 7,266 crore to Binani Industries to buy their 98.43 per cent shareholding in Binani Cements.

According to UltraTech, Binani Industries had made an offer of sale and transfer of its entire Binani Cement shareholding through a shares sale and purchase agreement.

In this matter Binani Industries had made several allegations against the resolution professionals over their decisions to approve the offer from the Dalmia Bharat group.

It has also challenged the decision of RP approving the bids of Dalmia Bharat group. PTI KRH MR MR