NCLAT reserves order on Googles plea to stay Rs 136 cr penalty by CCI

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today reserved its order on an interim plea of Google seeking a stay on Rs 136 crore fine imposed by fair trade regulator CCI.

An NCLAT bench headed by Chairman Justice S J Mukhopadhaya reserved its order on the plea filed by Google challenging the order of Competition Commission of India (CCI).

In February this year, CCI had slapped a fine of Rs 136 crore on Google for unfair business practices in the Indian market for online search.

Passing the order on complaints filed back in 2012, the regulator said the penalty is being imposed on Google for ?infringing anti-trust conduct."

The penalty amount of Rs 135.86 crore translates to 5 per cent of the company?s average total revenue generated from India operations from its different business segments for the financial years 2013, 2014 and 2015, according to the CCI order.

The ruling has come on complaints filed by Matrimony.com and Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS) -- back in 2012 -- against Google LLC, Google India Pvt Ltd and Google Ireland Ltd. PTI KRH SVK ANU ANU