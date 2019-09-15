NCMC reviews flood situation in MP, Rajasthan; directs immediate help

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, on Sunday reviewed the prevailing flood situation in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and directed that immediate assistance be provided to meet the crisis.The NCMC has been informed that action to evacuate and rescue people and livestock has been taken by the states and no loss of life has been reported, a Home Ministry statement said.Adequate teams of the National Disaster Response Force and the Army have also been deployed in rescue work, it said.The Cabinet Secretary took stock of the situation, preparedness, rescue and relief operations and directed that immediate assistance, as sought by the states, be provided to meet the crisis, the statement said.It was informed by both the states that due to extremely heavy rainfall and the consequent discharge of water from the Gandhi Sagar Dam in Madhya Pradesh and other reservoirs in the two states, there has been flooding in the downstream as well as upstream areas.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) conveyed that while there has been very heavy rainfall in the two states over the past few days, the intensity is likely to decline from Monday.Senior officials of the Ministries of Home and the Defence, as well as those from the IMD, NDRF and Central Water Commission attended the meeting. The Chief Secretaries and other senior officers from the state governments participated in the meeting through video conference, the statement said. PTI ACB TIRTIR