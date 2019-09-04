NCP leader, several others join BJP in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) Dozens of political and social activists including a senior leader of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday joined the BJP here, a party official said.NCP state vice president Krishan Kumar Dingra along with chairman of Scheduled Caste and Backward Class cell Rattan Chand, state cashier Dewan Chand and joint state secretary Ved Raj Bharti joined the BJP in presence of senior leaders including state general secretary (organisation) Ashok Kaul at party headquarters, the spokesman said.Others who joined the saffron party included president ex-servicemen Tilak Raj, PDP leader Surinder Khajuria and leaders of Valmiki Samaj led by Asif Gill besides a number of political and social activists, the spokesman said."The abrogation of Article 370 has strengthened people's faith in BJP which has proved that power is meant to serve the nation and the society," Kaul said welcoming the new entrants into the party fold. PTI TAS RHL