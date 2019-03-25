NCP releases manifesto; assures complete loan waiver to small, middle income farmers

(Eds: Adding more inputs) New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday released its manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, promising complete loan waiver for small and middle income farmers and resumption of talks with Pakistan. Releasing the manifesto at the party office here, NCP general secretary and chief spokesperson D P Tripathi said the party's endeavour will be to bring radicalised youth of Kashmir Valley into the mainstream and take stern action against those involved in 'brainwashing' them.The Sharad Pawar-led party is contesting on 20 seats in Maharashtra, one each in Laskhadweep, Bihar, Odisha, Meghalaya and Manipur."According to figures from various organisations working in rural areas, over 90,000 people have committed suicide in the hinterland, of which majority are farmers. We will provide a complete loan waiver to the small and medium income farmers," Tripathi said.The party manifesto, which talked about carrying out structural reforms to drive sustainable agriculture, was also released in Mumbai. Tripathi said resumption of talks, especially on terrorism, with Pakistan was essential for betterment of ties between the two countries. According to the manifesto, the new government will work to prevent Russians from getting too close to China and Pakistan by frequent high-level exchanges, and continue to expand ties with the United States.In regard to the defence sector, the party has assured to modernise the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and ordnance factories along with setting up an ex-servicemen commission. Tripathi said the real challenge lay in reviving the economy post demonetisation and implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), adding priority will be given to achieve macro stability and create jobs. Asked how will the party implement its manifesto when it is contesting not more than 30 seats in the 545-member Lok Sabha, the NCP leader exuded confidence that the party will be a part of the next non-BJP government and influence policy-making. PTI PR SRY